Public Mobile Extends $50/40GB Canada-US Roaming Plan Sale

Telus-owned Public Mobile has extended its sale on two 5G oferrings including its 40GB Canada-US roaming plan, according to an update shared on Thursday.

The $50/40GB Canada-US and $45/50GB plans are now on sale until October 31, 2023.

The Canada-US plan offers 40GB of data that can be used while you’re in Canada or the U.S. and is about 50% cheaper than roaming plans from the Big 3.

Both plans include unlimited nationwide minutes and international SMS/MMS, while the $50 plan lets you use your data if you’re traveling to the U.S.

Also, Public Mobile yesterday changed its $34/20GB plan to now let new customers subscribe to it for 30 days, instead of the previous 90-day commitment.

Earlier this week the company’s $50/60G Canada-US roaming plan was also extended to the end of the month.

Public Mobile continues to offer eSIMs at no charge while physical SIM cards are $5 each. The company’s Public Points program gives about 5% back in cash that you can apply to add-ons and more.