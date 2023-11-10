Telus Offers 200GB Canada-US-Mexico Plan to Some Customers

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Telus finally added Mexico to its Canada-US roaming plan this week, joining Bell and Rogers in doing so.

Now, it appears Telus is offering this Canada-US-Mexico 5G plan to some customers as a loyalty offer, but with 33% more data.

“Unlimited CAN-US-MEX 200 5G+ with 200GB of high-speed shareable data for $95/mo. Visit telus.com/myoffer for more details. Offer ends on 11/30/2023,” said the apparent text message from Telus to one RFD user, who has one line with the company. Typically these offers are doled out to retain customers and also drive up the price of averagely monthly bills, for investor metrics.

The Telus website advertises this North America roaming plan for $105 per month with 150GB of data. But this loyalty offer ramps it up to a whopping 200GB.

If you’re a Telus customer you may want to check your text messages for this special offer if you’re looking for this North American roaming plan with 200GB of data.

