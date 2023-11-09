Telus Launches an Unlimited Canada-US-Mexico Plan, Finally

Telus has finally added an unlimited Canada-US-Mexico plan to its slate of offerings, joining rivals Rogers and Bell.

The Unlimited Canada-US-Mexico 5G+ plan costs $105 per month for bring your own device customers and included unlimited talk, text and data use in North America.The 150GB of data included offers 5G speeds at up to 2 Gbps, with throttled speeds once your data bucket is exhausted.

The other plan available right now is an $85/120GB plan that’s good just in Canada.

Right now, Bell’s Canada-US-Mexico plan is available at $90/150GB on a promo after a $10/month credit for 24 months. Rogers has the same offer but it is $95/month after a $10/month discount and Automatic Payments Discount. Both of these prices from Rogers and Bell require you to sign for 24 months to get the lowest price, but Telus does not. This allows you to switch to a new carrier easily.

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has their Canada-US-Mexico plan at $65/60GB after Digital Discount. This is far cheaper than the ‘Big 3’ but only includes 60GB of data, which is more than enough for the average user.

After Rogers launched a Canada-US-Mexico plan in July, Bell followed suit in September. Many wondered when Telus would match and it has finally done so in November. These North American plans target travellers that frequent the U.S. and Mexico, allowing for easy roaming without daily roaming charges.

Thanks Dean!