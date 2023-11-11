Public Mobile, Freedom Mobile Launch $34/month 5G Plans

John Quintet
7 seconds ago

Telus-owned Public Mobile and Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile have debuted what appear to be the lowest price we’ve seen for a 5G plan in Canada, priced at $34 per month with 20GB of data.

Back in September we saw Public Mobile debut a $34/20GB 4G plan, but this same plan with 5G connectivity is now available, at download speeds up to 250 Mbps. The move followed Freedom Mobile and now we’re seeing history repeat itself.

The new $34/20GB 5G plan includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes international messaging.

Freedom Mobile’s $34/20GB 5G plan is after an included Digital Discount and a $5/month discount for 24 months.

At $34 per month with 20GB of 5G data, that’s far cheaper than what ‘Big 3’ telcos are offering from their flagship brands. It’s unclear when this promo plan will end from both Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile.

