Fido Offering $34/20GB and $40/40GB Plans at Retail Stores

Rogers-owned Fido is offering some early Black Friday plans at retail stores, offering savings unavailable on their website.

Right now, new bring your own device activations can get the following plans:

$34/20GB

$40/40GB

These prices include the $5 Autopay (automatic credit card payments) discount for 24 months (not a contract). The plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging.

The Fido website has these plans at $5 more per month at $39/20GB and $45/40GB right now.

Fido says those using a Rogers Mastercard can get 2% cash back and a 10% bill credit and cash back using the card for the first three months can reach up to $100.

The store where these prices were found was at the Fido location at Coquitlam Centre in Metro Vancouver in B.C. according to RFD. The $60 activation fee will apply unless you are a master hostage negotiator. It’s unclear how long these plans will last for at store but I’m guessing it will be for the long weekend.

It seems different Fido locations are offering up customized deals. The Wow Mobile location in Vaughan Mills in Ontario is offering up a $35/40GB plan from Fido, but only for 10 months.

For those that want 5G speeds (up to 250 Mbps), it’s worth looking into Public Mobile’s $34/20GB 5G plan and also Freedom Mobile as well.