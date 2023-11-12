Rogers Offering $45/50GB Canada-US Plan and More in Quebec
Rogers is offering up some revised 5G plans in Quebec, that continue to be cheaper than other provinces.
Right now, 5G plans are showing included discounts of $5/month or $10/month off for 24 months for new bring your own phone customers.
Here are the plans below:
- $40/30GB (250 Mbps)
- $45/50GB Canada-US
- $55/100GB Canada-US-Mexico
All plans included unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging, while the Canada-US and Canada-US-Mexico plans include roaming for voice, talk and text, plus download speeds up to 1 Gbps.
Outside of Quebec, it’s not possible to get these deals. Rogers is charging $95/150GB for a Canada-US-Mexico plan outside of Quebec, while the second cheapest 5G plan is a $75/120GB plan that’s only good in Canada.
As for comparable Canada-US-Mexico roaming plans? Telus-owned Public Mobile is offering up a $40/50GB Canada-US plan on a 90-day subscription. Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has a $45/50GB Canada-US plan and $55/60GB Canada-US-Mexico plan. It appears Rogers is competing against Freedom Mobile’s North America plan b offering up 40GB of extra data for the same price in Quebec. Videotron is offering a $65/25GB Canada-US plan in Quebec which doesn’t come close yet.