Rogers Offering $45/50GB Canada-US Plan and More in Quebec

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

Rogers is offering up some revised 5G plans in Quebec, that continue to be cheaper than other provinces.

Right now, 5G plans are showing included discounts of $5/month or $10/month off for 24 months for new bring your own phone customers.

Here are the plans below:

  • $40/30GB (250 Mbps)
  • $45/50GB Canada-US
  • $55/100GB Canada-US-Mexico

All plans included unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging, while the Canada-US and Canada-US-Mexico plans include roaming for voice, talk and text, plus download speeds up to 1 Gbps.

Outside of Quebec, it’s not possible to get these deals. Rogers is charging $95/150GB for a Canada-US-Mexico plan outside of Quebec, while the second cheapest 5G plan is a $75/120GB plan that’s only good in Canada.

As for comparable Canada-US-Mexico roaming plans? Telus-owned Public Mobile is offering up a $40/50GB Canada-US plan on a 90-day subscription. Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has a $45/50GB Canada-US plan and $55/60GB Canada-US-Mexico plan. It appears Rogers is competing against Freedom Mobile’s North America plan b offering up 40GB of extra data for the same price in Quebec. Videotron is offering a $65/25GB Canada-US plan in Quebec which doesn’t come close yet.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Rogers Early Black Friday EPP Deals: $50/60GB Canada-US and More

Rogers has released some early Rogers Preferred Program (or casually known as corporate plans workplaces offer to employees) deals for Black Friday. According to info shared on RFD, the Rogers RPP site was updated with some early savings, so it’s best to check with your employer’s site to see what’s available. For those financing a...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Rogers Posts Net Loss in Q3, Wireless Numbers Grow

Rogers has disclosed a net loss in its financial results for the three months ending September 30, despite witnessing growth in revenue and service revenue. The Q3 net loss stands in stark contrast to the previous year's net income, reflecting a downturn in profitability for the telco. The company's total revenue increased by 36% to...
John Quintet
3 days ago

Rogers Acquires Comwave, Another Independent ISP [Update]

Rogers has finalized an agreement to acquire Toronto-based internet service provider Comwave, eliminating yet another independent telecom. The company confirmed the acquisition with iPhone in Canada on Wednesday. Comwave, known for its competitive pricing and consumer-focused service packages, will continue its operations, now backed by the nation-wide reach and resources of Rogers, according to a...
John Quintet
4 days ago