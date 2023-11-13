Apple Watch Black Friday Deal: 20% Back on Ultra 2, Series 9 and More

57 mins ago

If you’re looking for a deal on the newest Apple Watch models, a Black Friday sale is coming from Sport Chek in the form of bonus CT Money.

Beginning on November 16 and until November 29, Sport Chek will again offer its 50x bonus CT Money on the following Apple Watch models (GPT and cellular) and accessories:

  • Apple Watch Series 9
  • Apple Watch Series 8
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2
  • Apple Watch Ultra
  • Apple Watch SE (2022)

Getting 50x back in Canadian Tire Money works out to 20% back in cash that you can spend at Canadian Tire, Mark’s and other companies that are part of the CT Money program. On a purchase of $1,099 for an Apple Watch Ultra 2 for example, you’ll get back $220. That’s a pretty decent discount for a new Apple Watch.

Sport Chek’s website says your order “must be completed by November 30, 2023 1:59 AM ET,” to get the 50x cash back in CT Money. The offer is available both online and in-store and is similar to what the retailer launched last year.

