Disney and Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’ Trailer Breaks Records

Disney and Pixar unveiled the first look at the eagerly awaited ‘Inside Out 2’ last week, setting a new record in animated trailer launches.

Released on Thursday, the trailer accumulated an impressive 157 million views within the first 24 hours, surpassing the previous record held by 2019’s ‘Frozen 2’.

‘Inside Out 2’ revisits the now-teenage Riley (she turns 13 in the movie), exploring the complex landscape of her emotions as they navigate her burgeoning feelings.

“We knew that by telling a story where we could see our emotions—those little voices inside your head—there would be so much more to explore than we could possibly fit into one film,” said Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer of Pixar.

Particularly notable on social media, the film’s trailer saw massive success on TikTok, where it saw 78 million views in just one day. This surge in popularity coincides with Disney’s recent partnership with TikTok to create a unique content hub in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary.

A highlight of the sequel is the introduction of a new emotion character, Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke. Anxiety, described as frazzled but lovable and colored orange, joins the familiar cast of emotions from the first film, including Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

The anticipation for ‘Inside Out 2’ is high, as fans eagerly await its exclusive theatrical release on June 14, 2024. Expect the movie to hit streaming for Disney+ subscribers after its theatrical release.

Check out the Inside Out 2 trailer below: