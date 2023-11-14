Calgary and Rogers to Offer Telecom Aid to Low-Income Residents

The City of Calgary has announced a new subsidy program under its Fair Entry initiative, in partnership with Rogers.

This program, effective immediately, provides Fair Entry clients with access to low-cost internet, wireless, and television services through the Rogers Connected for Success program, streamlining access without a separate application process.

This pilot marks Fair Entry’s first venture into public/private partnerships, aimed at enhancing social equity for Calgarians living with low income.

“This pilot program with Rogers will increase Calgarians’ access to affordable wireless and internet services, which will open more doors for employment, education, healthcare, and more,” said Mayor Jyoti Gondek in a statement.

Calgary’s efforts to partner with telecom companies began in late 2021, aligning with the city’s Digital Equity Strategy. This strategy is designed to ensure residents have access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet, appropriate devices, and necessary digital literacy skills.

The Rogers Connected for Success program extends to over 2.5 million low-income Canadians, including Fair Entry participants. “We’re deeply committed to making our services, including 5G technology, more affordable and accessible for all Canadians,” said Phil Hartling, President, Wireless, Rogers, in an issued statement.

Since its launch in 2015, Fair Entry has streamlined access to fee-reduced programs for low-income residents in Calgary, currently serving around 97,000 approved clients. The partnership with Rogers marks a significant expansion in the services offered through this initiative, with no funds exchanged in the partnership.