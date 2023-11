Rogers-owned Fido has revealed its Black Friday deals for 2023, which include savings on smartphones such as Google’s Pixel 7 and more.

Check out the Fido Black Friday deals for 2023 below. There might be more deals announced as we head into Black Friday next week.

Google Pixel 7 Offer:

$0 down and $0/month (was $39/month) for 24 months (after bill credit) with financing, online only.

iPhone 14 Deal:

$0 down and $37.80/month for 24 months with financing.

Family Plan with 40GB Data:

Data: $40/40GB plan for 24 months after automatic payments discount and bring your own phone. New activations only. We previously told you about this plan being offered at retail stores. Now it’s here for Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Promotion:

Price: $0 down and $5/month for 24 months with financing over 24 months.

Trade-in Bonus:

Up to $100 bonus credit on top of device’s trade-in value, available online and in-store.

Click here to see Black Friday deals for 2023 from Rogers.