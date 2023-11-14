Freedom Mobile Black Friday 2023 Deals: iPhone 15 with $50/50GB Plan

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has launched its Black Friday offers (or “Black Friyay”), offering a variety of deals on smartphones and plans.

Here the Freedom Mobile Black Friday Deals for 2023:

iPhone 15 Deal : iPhone 15 with a $50/50GB 5G plan. Requires TradeUp, Digital Discount, and an eligible trade-in on a 2-year term.

: iPhone 15 with a $50/50GB 5G plan. Requires TradeUp, Digital Discount, and an eligible trade-in on a 2-year term. iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 8 : Both are offered at $10/month on a $45/30GB 5G plan, after applying Digital Discount, with a 2-year term.

: Both are offered at $10/month on a $45/30GB 5G plan, after applying Digital Discount, with a 2-year term. Google Pixel 7 : available for $0/month on a $45/30GB 5G plan with Digital Discount, over a 2-year term.

: available for $0/month on a $45/30GB 5G plan with Digital Discount, over a 2-year term. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Priced at $5/month on a $45/month plan with 30GB of 5G data, with Digital Discount and a 2-year plan

Special Canada-US Plan

Freedom Mobile has its $45/50GB plan that includes talk, text and data in Canada and the United States for bring-your-own-phone customers. Includes a $5/month credit for 24 months.

Double Data Offer