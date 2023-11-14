Freedom Mobile Black Friday 2023 Deals: iPhone 15 with $50/50GB Plan

Telus-owned Public Mobile and Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile have debuted what appear to be the lowest price we’ve seen for a 5G plan in Canada, priced at $34 per month with 20GB of data. Back in September we saw Public Mobile debut a $34/20GB 4G plan, but this same plan with 5G connectivity is now available,...
Videotron’s Fizz, which operates in Quebec only so far (including the Ottawa/Gatineau area), is celebrating its five-year anniversary and is doling out perks for its customers. We saw some plan changes to Fizz recently offering more data, and now the company is giving out discounts on new smartphones through its My Rewards program. Fizz customers...
Videotron’s Fizz has revamped its mobile plan pricing and it’s now possible to get a $44 per month plan that includes unlimited talk, text and 40GB of data in Canada and the U.S. Here are the new data offerings, according to RFD: $13/25GB (was 20GB) $14/40GB (was $24) $24/50GB (new) If you were on one...