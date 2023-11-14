Telus Black Friday Deals 2023: Free iPad with Internet and More

Telus has announced its Black Friday deals for 2023, offering savings on smartphones, wireless plans, internet and more.

Mobile Data Plan Offer

Offer: $75/120GB 5G+ plan with unlimited talk and text, includes $10/month bill credit for 24 months

Internet and TV Bonus Offer

Deal: Free iPad 10th Gen, Xbox Series S, Apple Watch SE, or 55″ Samsung 4K TV with PureFibre Internet and Optik TV sign-up.

Smartphone Offers

iPhone 14 Pro Max : Save up to $1,781: that’s with Bring-it-Back savings and $480 trade-in bill credits and free upgrade from 128GB to 1TB storage

: Save up to $1,781: that’s with Bring-it-Back savings and $480 trade-in bill credits and free upgrade from 128GB to 1TB storage Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Available for $0/month for 24 months with Bring-it-Back plus $140 in trade-in credits.

Additional Telus Black Friday Offers

Stream+ : Save 70% for $10/month, bundling Netflix Premium, Apple TV+, discovery+, and TELUS TV+.

: Save 70% for $10/month, bundling Netflix Premium, Apple TV+, discovery+, and TELUS TV+. Apple Watch Series 8 : Available for $10/month, with data sharing option for $15/month.

: Available for $10/month, with data sharing option for $15/month. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra : Save up to $1,102, including trade-in credits.

: Save up to $1,102, including trade-in credits. Samsung Galaxy S23 : Offered at $12.29/month with trade-in credits.

: Offered at $12.29/month with trade-in credits. Netflix Bundle : Optik TV and Internet from $113/month.

: Optik TV and Internet from $113/month. iPhone 15 : Up to $610 savings with trade-in.

: Up to $610 savings with trade-in. SmartWear Security : $20 off on personal security devices.

: $20 off on personal security devices. Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro : $0 upfront with data sharing option.

: $0 upfront with data sharing option. LivingWell Companion Go : Save $180 on a 1-year term.

: Save $180 on a 1-year term. Ultimate Gamers Package : Over 1,500 games for $110/month.

: Over 1,500 games for $110/month. SmartHome Security : $1785 of equipment with Control + Video plan.

: $1785 of equipment with Control + Video plan. Motorola Edge (2023) : Offered at $5.13/month.

: Offered at $5.13/month. Family Discount : Save $15 to $135/month on phone plans.

: Save $15 to $135/month on phone plans. Certified Pre-owned Phones : Up to 35% off on select devices.

: Up to 35% off on select devices. Exclusive Partner Program : 65GB data for $55/month for eligible members.

: 65GB data for $55/month for eligible members. Business Deals : Special technology deals for business owners.

: Special technology deals for business owners. Mobility for Good Program: Buy a phone from November 24-27, and a free phone and plan will be donated to youth leaving foster care.

If you were about to sign on the dotted line for an Optik TV and PureFibre internet contract, getting a freebie like an iPad, Apple Watch or Xbox is a bonus to lessen the sting of getting locked in for 24 months.