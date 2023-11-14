Threads Now Allows Users to Delete Account Seperately From Instagram

Threads has rolled out an update, allowing users to finally delete their accounts without having to delete their Instagram account as well.

When Threads first rolled out earlier this summer, users in many global markets flocked to the Twitter alternative. However, as 30 million users signed up across the first 24 hours, some began to notice one glaring flaw. Threads and Instagram were so intrinsically tied, that you could not delete your Threads account without deleting your Instagram account as well.

First seen by The Verge, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has confirmed that Threads users are now able to delete their accounts without affecting their Instagram status. “We’re rolling out a way for you to delete your Threads profile separately from your Instagram account,” Mosseri states.

To do so, users must navigate to their Threads profile and select ‘Settings’. From there, choose ‘Account’ and the option to ‘Delete or Deactivate Profile’ will be available. Simply choose ‘Delete’ and follow the prompts.

Mosseri also reveals that since rolling out a feature that brings select Threads posts to Instagram and Facebook, some users have wanted to opt-out. Users can now do so by going to Threads’ ‘Settings’ and scrolling through the ‘Privacy’ menu.

Last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that Threads has now levelled to having around 100 million monthly active users. The platform continues to add requested features slowly but surely. However, it is still missing very core features such as hashtag support, and diminishing organic discovery. Threads also has yet to implement DMs, forcing users to use alternatives like Twitter, Instagram, etc.