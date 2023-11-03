Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco

1 hour ago

Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus has hit clearance pricing at Costco warehouses.

Right now, the warehouse in Peterborough, Ontario, has the 128 iPhone 14 Plus down to $899.97. Any item ending in $0.97 at Costco means it’s on clearance and won’t be restocked once it sells out.

The 128GB iPhone 14 Plus was priced at $1,249 last year so this clearance pricing saves you $349.03, or  28% off last year’s pricing. These phones are not sold at the mobility booth but in the electronics section at Costco. Currently, Apple.ca still sells the iPhone 14 Plus for $1,149.

You can try calling your local warehouse to ask if item 6014131 is in stock or not, according to RFD.

With this year’s iPhone 15 Plus starting from $1,279 and coming with minimal upgrades (Dynamic Island; A16; improved cameras; USB-C; increased outdoor brightness), the iPhone 14 Plus might be worth considering to save a few bucks.

