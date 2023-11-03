Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco
Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus has hit clearance pricing at Costco warehouses.
Right now, the warehouse in Peterborough, Ontario, has the 128 iPhone 14 Plus down to $899.97. Any item ending in $0.97 at Costco means it’s on clearance and won’t be restocked once it sells out.
The 128GB iPhone 14 Plus was priced at $1,249 last year so this clearance pricing saves you $349.03, or 28% off last year’s pricing. These phones are not sold at the mobility booth but in the electronics section at Costco. Currently, Apple.ca still sells the iPhone 14 Plus for $1,149.
You can try calling your local warehouse to ask if item 6014131 is in stock or not, according to RFD.
With this year’s iPhone 15 Plus starting from $1,279 and coming with minimal upgrades (Dynamic Island; A16; improved cameras; USB-C; increased outdoor brightness), the iPhone 14 Plus might be worth considering to save a few bucks.