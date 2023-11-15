Sonos Survey Reveals How Music Impacts Canadians During the Holidays

Sonos has released its ‘Sounds of the Holiday’ survey, highlighting how music and audio play an important role in North America.

The company has partnered with OnePoll and surveyed 2,000 Canadians alongside 5,000 Americans. Those involved were asked questions regarding music around the holiday time. Unsurprisingly, music is shown to have a positive effect on many people in North America during the holiday season.

For instance, 38 percent of respondents believe holiday music brings more joy to their lives. A quarter of participants even went as far as to say they’d give up social media in order to listen to holiday music if they had to choose. One in 10 also said they’d give up their morning coffee in exchange of listening to holiday music.

A whopping 88 percent state they seek out holiday music in order to boost their mood during the season. 42 percent say holiday music was most likely to “make their spirits bright.” The survey also reveals that 32 percent of Canadians feel nostalgic when hearing the sounds of the holidays.

“Sound can be incredibly powerful when it comes to amplifying our everyday moments – big or small,” Brian Beck, global head of music at Sonos says. “There is no better backdrop to witness its impact on our emotions than the holiday season. Whether it’s the rush of nostalgia sparked by our favourite holiday song, the comforting crackle of a yule log on the fire, or the infectious joy from the laughter of loved ones — the sound we hear around us is central to shaping our holiday experiences.”

That being said, there’s always too much of a good thing. One out of five participants said overplayed holiday tunes create the most stress during the holidays. For them, this outweighed the stress of flight delays and family bickering. 33 percent of respondents agree that listening to the same music on repeat can grow tiresome over time.

This year, Sonos released its new Era 100 and Era 300 speakers. Additionally, the Sonos catalogue expanded thanks to the Sonos Move 2.