Videotron Launches Unlimited Canada-France Plans for Talk, Text, Data

Quebecor’s Videotron is making some new moves in the wireless space, debuting new unlimited Canada-France plans, starting from $50 per month.

According to Videotron, you can “use your cell phone in France or the United States as you would in Canada, thanks to data that travels with you.”

Check out the plans below:

$50/25GB 5G Canada-France (normally $65)

$70/50GB 5G Canada-France

Both plans include a 100GB annual data bonus in Canada and full data speeds “at all times.” You can use your unlimited talk, text and data plan in Canada and France, which is handy for travellers who frequent the latter.

By subscribing to this Canada-France plan, Videotron says it saves travellers the hassle of switching SIM cards or provider when they travel abroad to Paris, for example.

It’ll be interesting if Rogers, Telus and Bell deviate from standard Canada-US-Mexico unlimited plans to also include France like we’re seeing here.

Yesterday, Quebecor announced Videotron’s Fizz would be expanding to Western Canada, with a beta coming for B.C. and Alberta.