Videotron’s Fizz to Launch in Western Canada in ‘Coming Weeks’

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

During his speech to the Canadian Club Toronto on Tuesday, Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, discussed the “state of competition in the sector and the benefits of an increasingly aggressive market, fueled by the emergence of Quebecor as a major national contender.”

During his presentation, (which also included mention of iPhone in Canada in one slide), Péladeau announced Videotron’s flanker brand, Fizz, will be launching in Western Canada in the “coming weeks”.

He said the Fizz beta launch will debut in B.C. and Alberta, specifically major cities Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary. Péladeau said this would be a “great opportunity” for potential customers in these cities, calling Fizz customers “members” that get “unmatched innovative features” that include data gifting and rollover data. “This is another step forward for competition,” said Quebecor’s CEO.

In 2024, a gradual rollout of Fizz will take place across Canada, thanks to the CRTC MVNO framework.

“In 7 months we have accomplished great things for Canadians. Now just imagine what the picture will look like in a few years,” concluded Péladeau.

You can watch the Quebecor CEO’s full presentation below:

YouTube video

