Freedom Mobile Launches New 4G Data Plans Under $30/month

Videotron’s Freedom Mobile has launched some new 4G LTE plans below the $30 per month price point.

Available now are the following plans for bring your own device users:

$24/2GB

$29/6GB

The plans include unlimited talk and text in Canada and speeds up to 100 Mbps in Canada. Both plans have a double data bonus right now. These plans join existing $34/10GB and $19/500MB 4G LTE plans.

All plans are with digital discount (pre-authorized credit card payments) enabled. These prices might be something to look into if you’re seeking a barebones plan for a senior or a kid’s first cellphone plan.

Comparable 4G speed plans? You’ll need to spend at least $40 on Public Mobile (Telus) for 40GB, while Chatr (Rogers) will require a $30 plan that has 1GB (but has a 5GB data bonus for 12 months right now). Lucky Mobile (Bell) and its $30 4G plan has 4GB of data for 12 months after a bonus.

Videotron’s Fizz is planning to launch in beta soon in B.C. and Alberta, and we may see more competitive plans coming our way.