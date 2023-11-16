YouTube Unveils AI Music Experiments: Collaborations and Innovations

YouTube has provided an exclusive glimpse into its pioneering AI-driven music experiments, marking the platform’s endeavor to usher in a new creative era through collaboration with Google DeepMind.

Amidst the burgeoning influence of AI in music, YouTube aims to define its approach through partnerships and responsible practices

Earlier this year, the platform unveiled AI Music principles and a Music AI incubator, rooted in collaborative responsibility.

The ongoing exploration aims to harness AI’s potential to enhance creativity alongside artists, songwriters, producers, and partners, while also addressing its challenges.

YouTube has today shared early insights into AI music experiments crafted in collaboration with Google DeepMind.

Initially accessible to a select group of artists and creators, these experiments seek feedback to shape future products and tools.

The first experiment, “Dream Track,” is integrated into YouTube Shorts, powered by Google DeepMind’s Lyria.

Nine renowned artists—Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Papoose, Sia, T-Pain, and Troye Sivan—have joined forces to collaborate on this endeavor.

They will collaborate with a limited group of US creators, empowering them to create unique soundtracks up to 30 seconds for their Shorts.

This involves choosing an artist from a carousel and entering an idea into the prompt, generating an AI-produced soundtrack featuring the selected artist’s voice for the creator’s Short.

Furthermore, the Music AI Incubator, comprising artists, songwriters, and producers, engages in testing, feedback, and idea sharing to refine experiences for YouTube’s community.

These experiments delve into the potential of AI features to broaden artistic imagination and creative processes. Through interactive tools and experiences, fans will forge deeper connections with their favorite creators.

Despite being in the nascent stages, YouTube remains dedicated to leveraging AI in music creation, fostering deeper community connections, and advancing creativity responsibly.