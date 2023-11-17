Freedom Mobile Black Friday Deal Brings $34/30GB 5G Plan

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Videotron’s Freedom Mobile is stepping for Black Friday, adding a new 30GB 5G plan to its offerings, and currently being advertised on the main page of its website.

Originally at $34 per month with 20GB of 5G data, the plan has now increased by 10GB to 30GB. The price includes Digital Discount (pre-authorized credit card payments) and a $5 bring your own device discount for 24 months.

The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide talk and international messaging, Wi-Fi calling, VoLTE, and eSIM support.

This plan looks to put pressure on other wireless carriers to match. Rogers-owned Fido is showing a $34/30GB plan too right now, but that’s with 4G data speeds. Public Mobile, Koodo and Virgin Plus have not matched yet, but expect them to make a move as we approach Black Friday next week (heck, Black Friday feels like it started at the beginning of the month).

Freedom Mobile also

