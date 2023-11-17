Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Now Available to Stream on Apple TV+ in Canada

The first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are now available to stream on Apple TV+ in Canada. Expanding the MonsterVerse, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters continues where the franchise left off after 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

The 10-episode series centres on Cate, a woman who after surviving Godzilla’s attack in San Fransisco, travels to Japan to find answers about her father. Upon arriving, she discovered a shocking secret leading her to seek out the discovery of the mysterious company known as Monarch. Their series aims to deliver “a human-scaled story on a monster-scaled stage.”

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters features an ensemble cast comprised of Anna Sawai, who plays Cate. Additionally, Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell are both cast as Lee Shaw in different time periods. Anders Holm plays Bill Randa, a Monarch researcher. John Goodman reprises his role from 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. Additional cast members include Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, and Elisa Lasowski.

Following the success of Godzilla vs. Kong, Legendary began optioning out the idea of a live-action series set in the MonsterVerse. AppleTV+ expressed interest and immediately began negotiating a deal. The series was greenlit in January 2022. The series was filled in Canada, with production taking place near Cache Creek in B.C. last year.

The series was created by Chris black and developed by Black and Matt Fraction. This project is a joint venture between Legendary Television, Safehouse Pictures, and Toho. Matt Shakman, who’s worked on WandaVision, It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia, and more directs the first two episodes of the series.

While the first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are now available to stream, the remaining eight episodes will roll out each Friday on a weekly basis. The 10th episode is due to air on January 12th, 2024.

Apple TV+ is available for $12.99/month in Canada.