TSN Black Friday Sale: Get 40% Off Annual Plan

2 mins ago

Bell Media’s TSN has announced its Black Friday offer for 2023, offering a major discount on its annual streaming plan, according to an email received by iPhone in Canada on Saturday.

New, upgrading and reactivating customers can save 40% off a TSN annual plan, taking the price down to $119.90 plus tax for the first year, which is about $10 per month for live streaming sports 24/7 (of course there are some blackouts). The regular annual price is $199.90 so you’re saving $80.

The monthly plan price is at $19.99 plus tax.

TSN includes TSN+, which offers more digital-only live games, enhanced feeds and documentaries. TSN says the plan will automatically renew at the regular price, except in Quebec, where automatic renewal is for a monthly period. TSN+ for 1 year is $80 on its own.

You can stream TSN through the web, its mobile app for iOS, iPad, Apple TV and more.

