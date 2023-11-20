Report Details Apple’s Roadmap for OLED iPads and MacBooks

According to a recent report from ET News, Apple is set to shift towards OLED displays starting with the iPad Pro in 2024, followed by other iPad models and MacBooks (via 9to5Mac).

Today’s report unveils significant details regarding the iPad’s future, notably highlighting the development of an iPad mini with an enlarged 8.7-inch OLED screen.

Outlined in the report is a timeline for the iPad’s OLED transition:

Introduction of new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED and ProMotion. 2026: Launch of a new iPad mini featuring an expanded 8.7-inch OLED display.

Debut of a new 10.9-inch iPad Air incorporating OLED technology. 2027: Introduction of a new 12.9-inch iPad Air equipped with OLED.

Presently, the iPad Air is available in a single size of 10.9 inches. However, the first 12.9-inch iPad Air is anticipated to debut in 2024, utilizing an LCD screen.

The existing iPad mini features an 8.3-inch LCD screen. The latest rumour hints at a transition of the iPad mini to OLED technology by 2026, concurrently embracing a larger 8.7-inch display.

In the short term, Apple plans to enhance the iPad mini’s performance with a more robust processor and improved LCD technology by 2024, aiming to resolve the device’s jelly scrolling issues.

An important aspect to note is that while the iPad Pro’s OLED displays will boast LTPO panels supporting up to 120Hz refresh rates, other iPad models will use LTPS panels with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz.

The report also sheds light on Apple’s MacBook lineup and its OLED display implementation:

Introduction of a 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring OLED technology. 2026: Release of 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models equipped with OLED displays.

Release of 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models equipped with OLED displays. 2026: Launch of a 14-inch MacBook Pro integrating OLED screens.

However, it’s crucial to approach these revelations with caution as Apple’s plans can undergo changes influenced by various factors, particularly when dealing with rumours spanning several years into the future.