Fizz Beta Launches in BC and Alberta: $5.40/50GB Canada-US Plan and More

Quebecor’s Videotron has officially launched Fizz beta in B.C. and Alberta on Monday morning, as confirmed by a spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

Fizz is the wireless flanker brand from Videotron that offers “a mobile experience like no other”. This marks the first time the service has expanded outside of Ontario and Quebec. Quebecor’s CEO announced last week the expansion of Fizz out west would debut in the “coming weeks” but it looks like the schedule is sooner than expected.

Beta pricing has launched at 90% off for six months for beta testers, offering up some unreal plans.

Check out the monthly plans below. The website’s drop-down menu will now show B.C. and Alberta:

$2.60/month for unlimited calls and messaging (normally $26)

$2.90/1GB (was $29)

$3/3GB (was $30)

$3.20/5GB (was $32)

$3.30/7GB (was $33)

$3.50/9GB (was $35)

$3.70/12GB (was $37)

$3.90/25GB (was $39)

$4/40GB (was $40)

$5/50GB (was $50)

Adding unlimited USA talk, text and data is $4 extra per month, or in the beta pricing form, that’s 40 cents extra. So beta testers can pay $5.40 per month with 50GB of data and have unlimited access in Canada and the U.S. (no this is not a joke).

Fizz includes rollover data from month to month, plus allows gifting of data from one customer to another.

The launch today offers Fizz beta in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. Who’s signing up?