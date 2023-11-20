Revamped Chrome Web Store Brings Fresh Look, New Features

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

The Chrome Web Store has undergone a significant transformation, boasting a Material You redesign, refined categories, and enhanced navigation.

Chrome web store

Open for all users after a limited preview phase, the revamped Chrome Web Store aims to streamline the process of finding extensions and themes.

Inspired by the Material You design language, the store now showcases vibrant color palettes, refreshed card styles, and improved icon visibility.

Discover the new extension categories, including AI-powered and shopping extensions, tailored to users’ preferences based on their past downloads.

Additionally, the Editors’ Spotlight showcases recently launched extensions deemed worthy of exploration.

Chrome web store 2

Navigating the store has been made more user-friendly.

The search bar, conveniently placed at the top right corner, offers quick access, with enhanced filtering capabilities allowing users to browse through all items or featured extensions and themes, ensuring a more refined search experience.

Experience the all-new Chrome Web Store by clicking here, where an array of extensions and themes awaits to personalize your Chrome browsing experience.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Ontario Government Says it Texts on iPads, Not Cellphones

The Doug Ford government in Ontario is facing scrutiny over the minimal use of official phones by the premier and senior ministers, with opposition parties raising concerns about transparency and accountability. Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles questioned the government's communication methods after a report by Global News revealed that key ministers, including those of education,...
Austin Blake
20 mins ago

Canadian Smartphone Sales Dip Again, Apple Still Leads Marketshare

Canada's smartphone market faced a 4% year-over-year (YoY) sales decline, marking the second consecutive quarter of downturn amid rising inflation and economic challenges. Despite the usual boost from carrier promotions during back-to-school seasons and new smartphone launches, affordability issues have led to a longer replacement cycle and a shift in focus towards Bring Your Own...
John Quintet
52 mins ago