Revamped Chrome Web Store Brings Fresh Look, New Features

The Chrome Web Store has undergone a significant transformation, boasting a Material You redesign, refined categories, and enhanced navigation.

Open for all users after a limited preview phase, the revamped Chrome Web Store aims to streamline the process of finding extensions and themes.

Inspired by the Material You design language, the store now showcases vibrant color palettes, refreshed card styles, and improved icon visibility.

Discover the new extension categories, including AI-powered and shopping extensions, tailored to users’ preferences based on their past downloads.

Additionally, the Editors’ Spotlight showcases recently launched extensions deemed worthy of exploration.

Navigating the store has been made more user-friendly.

The search bar, conveniently placed at the top right corner, offers quick access, with enhanced filtering capabilities allowing users to browse through all items or featured extensions and themes, ensuring a more refined search experience.

Experience the all-new Chrome Web Store by clicking here, where an array of extensions and themes awaits to personalize your Chrome browsing experience.