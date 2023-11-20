Rogers’ Zoomer Wireless Now Redirects Customers to Dealer Partner

After speculating that Zoomer Wireless, which runs on the Rogers LTE network, was possibly set to undergo major changes, the company responded that was not the case and instead said an updated website was coming with new plans and phones.

Fast forward and now the Zoomer Wireless website has a featured image that states, “looking to upgrade to a new device or add a link? Get your exclusive offer with Rogers now through our partner Red Wireless.” Customers are told to call a 1-888 number for service with the Rogers dealer Red Wireless.

The Zoomer Wireless website doesn’t list any plans or smartphones for sale. It seems like Red Wireless is the new point of contact.

Zoomer Wireless, iPhone in Canada has learned, is also a new benefit for Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) members, through Red Wireless. CARP members are told they can benefit from various Rogers plans and also Canada-US options, including Roam Like Home.

Zoomer says CARP members can get a free membership and Zoomer Magazine subscription at renewal, plus the CARP Chapters will receive donations to promote CARP events in local areas.

We’ve reached out to Rogers again for the state of the future of Zoomer Wireless, a subsidiary of Cityfone, which the telecom owns. Stay tuned for updates.