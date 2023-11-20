Rogers’ Zoomer Wireless Now Redirects Customers to Dealer Partner

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

zoomer wireless red wireless

After speculating that Zoomer Wireless, which runs on the Rogers LTE network, was possibly set to undergo major changes, the company responded that was not the case and instead said an updated website was coming with new plans and phones.

Fast forward and now the Zoomer Wireless website has a featured image that states, “looking to upgrade to a new device or add a link? Get your exclusive offer with Rogers now through our partner Red Wireless.” Customers are told to call a 1-888 number for service with the Rogers dealer Red Wireless.

The Zoomer Wireless website doesn’t list any plans or smartphones for sale. It seems like Red Wireless is the new point of contact.

Zoomer Wireless, iPhone in Canada has learned, is also a new benefit for Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) members, through Red Wireless. CARP members are told they can benefit from various Rogers plans and also Canada-US options, including Roam Like Home.

Zoomer says CARP members can get a free membership and Zoomer Magazine subscription at renewal, plus the CARP Chapters will receive donations to promote CARP events in local areas.

We’ve reached out to Rogers again for the state of the future of Zoomer Wireless, a subsidiary of Cityfone, which the telecom owns. Stay tuned for updates.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Fido Launches $45/50GB Canada-US Plan in Quebec

Rogers-owned Fido has launched a new $45 per month plan that includes unlimited talk, text and data in Canada and the US. This plan currently is only available in Quebec at the moment. The $45 plan for bring your own device customers includes 50GB of data to be used in Canada and the U.S. For...
IIC Deals
1 day ago

Fido Launches Black Friday $34/30GB Plan

Rogers-owned Fido has launched a new plan for Black Friday, increasing the data for the $34 per month plan that’s being offered from most flanker brands. Fido says bring your own phone customers can get a $34/30GB plan after Automatic Payments Discount. This plan previously had 20GB of data but now it’s up to 30GB,...
Gary Ng
3 days ago

Rogers Turns on 5G at All TTC Subway Stations

Rogers has activated 5G service in all remaining Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway system stations, including the tunnel section of the Vaughan extension, now available to Rogers customers. "We're now transitioning to the next critical phase of the project, expanding 5G coverage to connect the remaining 36 kilometers of track,” said Ron McKenzie, Rogers Chief...
John Quintet
3 days ago