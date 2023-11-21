Freedom Mobile Launches $65/60GB Global Roaming Plan

Gary Ng
50 mins ago

freedom roam beyond

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has launched ‘Roam Beyond’, a new global roaming plan that includes connectivity in 73 destinations.

The Roam Beyond plan costs $65 per month and includes 60GB of data. It’s an aggressive plan that targets the limited roaming plans of the incumbents such as Rogers, Telus and Bell.

“Freedom continues with their innovative spirit reinventing international roaming with an offer never before seen in Canada, making it easier for our customers to stay connected when they travel,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Freedom Mobile, in an issued statement on Tuesday.

“We’re shaking up the international roaming market, which our competitors have allowed to stagnate for too long. We continue to disrupt the status quo and go above and beyond our commitments to Canadians,” said Péladeau.

Freedom Mobile also now has 30-day Roam Beyond passes as well:

  • 73 destinations: unlimited calling, texting and data at $20/1GB and $30/5GB
  • 90 destinations: unlimited calling, texting and data at $30/1GB and $50/5GB

According to the fine print, Freedom Mobile says “your service is subject to a $30 fee if you change to another plan within 3 months of activating on, or migrating to, the Roam Beyond plan.”

The Roam Beyond plan and its 73 destinations are as follows:

Albania, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, Croatia, Cuba, Curacao, Czech Republic, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Estonia, France, French Guiana, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Martinique, Mexico, Montserrat, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Trinidad & Tobago, Turkey, Turks & Caicos, Ukraine, United Kingdom & Northern Ireland, United States (USA), US Virgin Islands, Uzbekistan.

The 73 included roaming destinations do not include a lot of Asian destinations, aside from Hong Kong and Taiwan. You’ll need to add-on the 90 destinations plan to access roaming in Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, for example.

Also today, Freedom Mobile announced there is now wider access to 5G, as the latter has been extended to all plans priced $39 and up this week. This means about 200,000 more customers now have access to its 5G network at no extra cost.

“Freedom now offers a top-notch mobile experience at ultra-competitive prices,” said the company on Tuesday.

It’ll be interesting to see how Rogers, Telus and Bell respond to this new global roaming plan from Freedom Mobile.

