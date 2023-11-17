Freedom Mobile Launches $29/10GB Black Friday Plan

IIC Deals
3 seconds ago

Videotron’s Freedom Mobile continues to tweak its Black Friday plans, with the latest offering targeting those seeking 4G data plans.

Right now, there is a $29/10GB 4G data plan for bring your own phone customers for 24 months, which includes a $5/month credit for two years and is with Digital Discount.

The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging.

There’s another $29 4G data plan that only offers 6GB data, and another $24 plan with 2GB of data.

A plan with $29/10GB 4G data would be good for students and seniors looking for a light plan with some data to use. It’ll be interesting to see if other carriers match this plan from Freedom Mobile. Earlier today, we told you how the company upped its $34 plan to include 30GB of 5G data.

Let us know at tips@iphoneincanada.ca what you’re wireless plan changes you’re seeing so we can share the news.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Apple Watch Black Friday Deals on Amazon Canada: Up to $300 Off

Are you looking for Apple Watch Black Friday deals? Some fresh sales have hit Amazon Canada, with Apple Watch SE and SE 2, Series 8 and Ultra now on discount. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm]: Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band. Price: $289.00 (Savings: $40.00, Regular Price: $329.00) Apple Watch Series 8...
IIC Deals
13 mins ago

Paramount+ Black Friday Deal in Canada: 50% Off for Limited Time

If you’re looking for a Paramount+ Canada Black Friday deal, an offer is here that offers 50% off for a limited time. Right now, the newly launched Premium Plan is available for 50% off for 3 months only. That works out to $6.99, instead of the regular price of $13.99 per month. This will auto-renew...
IIC Deals
34 mins ago

Sonos Black Friday Deals in Canada are Now Live

Sonos has launched its Black Friday deals in Canada, offering up to 22% off select speakers and home theatre products. This is your chance to buy the new Era 100 on discount at 22% off, while the company's excellent Arc soundbar and Sub Mini are also on sale. Check out the full list of Black...
IIC Deals
2 hours ago