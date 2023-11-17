Freedom Mobile Launches $29/10GB Black Friday Plan

Videotron’s Freedom Mobile continues to tweak its Black Friday plans, with the latest offering targeting those seeking 4G data plans.

Right now, there is a $29/10GB 4G data plan for bring your own phone customers for 24 months, which includes a $5/month credit for two years and is with Digital Discount.

The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging.

There’s another $29 4G data plan that only offers 6GB data, and another $24 plan with 2GB of data.

A plan with $29/10GB 4G data would be good for students and seniors looking for a light plan with some data to use. It’ll be interesting to see if other carriers match this plan from Freedom Mobile. Earlier today, we told you how the company upped its $34 plan to include 30GB of 5G data.

Let us know at tips@iphoneincanada.ca what you’re wireless plan changes you’re seeing so we can share the news.