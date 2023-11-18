Virgin and Koodo Launch 30GB Black Friday Plan to Match Rivals

After Fido (Rogers) and Freedom Mobile (Videotron) debuted $34/30GB plans for Black Friday, Virgin Plus (Bell) and Koodo (Telus) have now jumped into the foray, as we expected, for bring your own phone customers.

Virgin Plus is now showing a $34/30GB 4G speed data plan with SD video streaming and unlimited Canada-wide minutes and international messaging. The company says this plan is for new activations only, which is unfortunate for existing subscribers.

Koodo has matched the 30GB 4G speed plan like its rivals but has priced it $1 higher at $35 per month, for some reason. The plan includes one free perk such as premium voicemail or unlimited international SMS from Canada (that should really be included). Koodo charges $130/1GB for data overages. The company says this plan is not available for existing customers to switch over to.

Freedom Mobile’s $34/30GB plan is at 5G speeds, unlike its rivals. Public Mobile (Telus) has a $34/20GB 5G plan right now, and we expect that to change to 30GB at some point as well.