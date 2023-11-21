Koodo Offering 80GB Plan with Unlimited Data to Some Customers

Telus-owned Koodo continues to offer existing customers special plans that are unavailable on the company’s website. These plans aim to either retain customers or to get them to increase their monthly bill spend.

Right now, some existing Koodo customers are seeing the following plans, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada:

$55/80GB 5G – with Unlimited Data perk

$60/100GB 5G Canada-US

$65/100GB 5G Canada-US

All plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging.

What’s interesting to note here is the $55/80GB plan lists “Unlimited Data” as one of five available perks, joining Premium Voicemail, Unlimited International SMS (from Canada), Rollover Data and Unlimited Long Distance Pack options.

Check out our screenshot below:

It’s unclear if this “unlimited data” is at full speed or throttled. Koodo currently charges $130/1GB for data overages. We’ve reached out to the company for comment and will update this story accordingly.