Nintendo’s Cyber Deals Offers up to 50% Off Games on the eShop

Steve Vegvari
8 seconds ago

Nintendo is hosting its eShop exclusive ‘Cyber Deals’ promo right now. Running until December 3rd, Nintendo Switch owners can receive upwards of 50 percent in savings on select titles.

The Cyber Deals promo is running in conjunction with Nintendo’s Black Friday sale. At select retailers, Canadians can pick up a Switch – OLED Model Bundle or Super Mario Part + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle at a discount. At the time, Nintendo said to look forward to its online Cyber Deals event but didn’t disclose which games were available.

Here is a list of highlights from Nintendo’s Cyber Deals promotion:

For a full list of available discounts, check out the Nintendo eShop website. As mentioned, the discounts will be available until December 3rd, 2023.

