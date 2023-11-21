Refurbished Apple HomePods Coming to Canada

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple will soon start selling refurbished HomePods through its online store in Canada.

Back in October it was reported that Apple started selling refurbished HomePods in select countries, but now Apple.ca has been updated to add the ‘HomePod’ category, as spotted by iPhone in Canada reader Scott.

Refurbished HomePods are expected to come with 15% savings versus new, while also include Apple’s one-year limited warranty and the option to add AppleCare+.

So far, Apple’s HomePod lineup includes a second-generation model, which doesn’t exactly come with major new features, and the HomePod mini.

Apple could be doing a lot more in the smart speaker space, when compared to offerings from Google and Amazon. Siri is still pretty frustrating to use nowadays when compared to Google Assistant and Alexa, let’s be honest.

Instead of a HomePod I’d rather buy a pair of Sonos Era 100 speakers which are on sale right now for Black Friday.

