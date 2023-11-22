Public Mobile Announces Black Friday Deals from $34/month

Telus-owned Public Mobile has officially announced its Black Friday deals for 2023, suggesting the following plans are what it will offer for the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend (unless rivals shake up plans, it seems).

Here’s what it officially announced on Wednesday morning, which isn’t a surprise if you’ve been following carrier deals with us for the past week or so:

$34/20GB 5G (30 day)

$40/40GB 5G (30 day)

$65/60GB 5G Canada-US ($60/month on 90-day subscription)

Public Mobile also has a $34/30GB 4G plan available on its website right now, that is also being offered by Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo. It seems this plan was omitted from its forum announcement to customers for some reason.

All plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and international messaging and speeds up to 250 Mbps. The 60GB plan includes U.S. roaming for talk, text and data.