After Fido and Freedom Mobile launched $34/30GB plans for Black Friday, Virgin Plus and Koodo quickly matched the offering on the weekend.

Now, Public Mobile (Telus) has joined the mix, debuting its own $34/30GB 4G plan. We had speculated Public Mobile would ramp up its $34/20GB 5G plan to 30GB, but instead a new $34/30GB 4G plan was added to the Black Friday deals page.

Right now, Public Mobile has the following Black Friday plans:

$34/20GB 5G

$40/40GB 5G

$34/30GB 4G

The company’s 5G speeds offer up to 250 Mbps download speeds, while 4G is up to 100 Mbps.

All plans include unlimited Canada-wide minutes and international messaging.

Will we see a better plan than $34/30GB as we head into Black Friday this week?