Bell EPP Black Friday Deals 2023 Now Available

IIC Deals
3 seconds ago

Bell has started notifying eligible Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) customers of the latest deals for Black Friday. These EPP offers are only available for employees of employers that are offering discounted Bell corporate plans as a perk.

Here’s what being offered according to details shared by RFD, with plans including a $20/month bill credit:

  • $60/100GB 5G+ Canada-US
  • $45/50GB 5G

These offers are only available for new activations and the one-time $60 connection service fee applies.

Back on November 14, Bell’s EPP Black Friday offers were at $60/100 5G+ Canada-US and $70/150GB 5G+ Canada-US-Mexico, according to information obtained by iPhone in Canada. The $45/50GB plan listed today dropped to $50/50GB on November 14 as well (was $55/50GB on November 13).

Email us tips@iphoneincanada with the telecom EPP offers you’re seeing so we can share them with everybody.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Bell and Toronto Raptors Debut ‘Bell Inbound Assist’ Program

Bell and the Toronto Raptors have announced a three-year partnership to launch the 'Bell Inbound Assist' program on Thursday. Backed by the MLSE Foundation, the plan aims to integrate newcomers into Canadian communities through basketball. The program will provide annual recognition and financial grants over the next three years to organizations that help the welcoming...
Austin Blake
2 hours ago

Bell Wants a CRTC News Fund, Paid for By Foreign Streaming Services

Bell has proposed to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) the establishment of a news fund to help make up for losses facing broadcasters. This fund is intended to assist broadcasters and allow contributions from foreign streaming services towards Canadian content expenditure. During a CRTC panel discussion on Tuesday, Bell representatives advocated for the...
John Quintet
20 hours ago

Fido and Virgin $29/30GB Plan Being Offered at Select Dealers, But Wait

Fido (Rogers) and Virgin Mobile (Bell) appear to be introducing some further price tweaks leading up to Black Friday, available from dealers. Dealers such as Wireless Wave are advertising a $29/month plan with 30GB of data from Fido and Virgin. This is the $34/30GB promo plan that’s ongoing but with a $5/month discount for 12...
Gary Ng
3 days ago