Bell EPP Black Friday Deals 2023 Now Available

Bell has started notifying eligible Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) customers of the latest deals for Black Friday. These EPP offers are only available for employees of employers that are offering discounted Bell corporate plans as a perk.

Here’s what being offered according to details shared by RFD, with plans including a $20/month bill credit:

$60/100GB 5G+ Canada-US

$45/50GB 5G

These offers are only available for new activations and the one-time $60 connection service fee applies.

Back on November 14, Bell’s EPP Black Friday offers were at $60/100 5G+ Canada-US and $70/150GB 5G+ Canada-US-Mexico, according to information obtained by iPhone in Canada. The $45/50GB plan listed today dropped to $50/50GB on November 14 as well (was $55/50GB on November 13).

