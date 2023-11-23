Telus Black Friday: Buy a Phone, Give to Youth in Need

This Black Friday weekend, Telus has an offer aimed at supporting Canadian youth leaving foster care.

The company’s “Buy One, Give One” offer, set to run from November 24-27th, promises that for every new customer purchasing a phone – whether online, through a call-in, or at select stores – Telus will donate a free phone and mobility plan to a Canadian youth aging out of foster care.

This campaign is a part of Telus’ Mobility for Good program, which offers free or discounted phones and rate plans to not only youth leaving foster care but also government-assisted refugees and Indigenous women at risk of violence.

“While Black Friday shopping is typically centred around grabbing the season’s biggest deals for holiday shopping, Telus is instead inviting Canadians to purchase with purpose by giving the gift of connection to those in need,” said a spokesperson in an email to iPhone in Canada.

Telus says each purchase not only benefits the buyer but also doubles as a gift of connection for some of Canada’s most vulnerable citizens.