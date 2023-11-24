Apple Gift Card Black Friday Deal: Get 15% Credit Back

If you’re looking to save on Apple Gift Cards, there’s a 15% credit back offer right now from Amazon Canada.

When you buy $100 in Apple physical gift cards, you can get a $15 promo credit towards your next purchase. You will get the credit and email confirmation that the credit has been added to your account within 24 hours, says Amazon’s fine print. The credit will not show in your gift card balance. The credit will apply to items shipped and sold by Amazon.ca until January 12, 2024.

Okay, so how to get 15% back? Use the promo code T5APPLECARD at check out as it worked for us. Another code to try is T5APPLEGIFT.

These Apple Gift Cards can be applied to your Apple ID to offer you some savings on all your purchases from the company.

Click here to buy your $100 Apple Gift Card and get your $15 Amazon credit today. Amazon says there is a limit of one offer per account.

Today Apple launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday event–check it out here.

Thanks James