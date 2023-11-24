Freedom Mobile Black Friday Prepaid Deal Works Out to $12/1.6GB

Freedom Mobile has launched a new Black Friday offer for prepaid customers.

The new $149 annual plan includes 20GB of 4G LTE data nationwide, to go with unlimited talk and text. These prepaid plans are geared towards light users such as seniors or kids, for example.

The $149/20GB annual plan essentially works out to $12.41 per month with 1.66GB of data. Of course, how you manage the 20GB of data for the year is your call (use an app such as Dataman to keep track).

You can find these plans on the Freedom Mobile website by going to Shop > Prepaid in the menus, scrolling down then clicking ‘Prepaid by the Year’ under plan type.

Right now, other Freedom Mobile Black Friday plans for bring your own phone include: