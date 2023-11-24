Google Addresses Pixel 8 Display Bumps, Claims They Don’t Impact Performance

Google has come out to address an issue some users are experiencing with their Pixel 8. The company ensures that the small, circular bumps occasionally seen on the top of the screen don’t impact performance or durability.

Recently, some Pixel 8 users have come forward after noticing bumps across several areas on the display. At face value, it looks as though something is pressing up through the interior of the device. This then led to worrying comments made about the future operations of the Pixel 8’s 6.7-inch OLED display.

Google has come forward, ensuring owners that there is “no functional impact to Pixel 8 performance or durability.” Thankfully, the issue appears to only be affecting a small number of users as well.

“Pixel 8 phones have a new display,” a Google spokesperson said via 9to5Google. “When the screen is turned off, not in use and in specific lighting conditions, some users may see impressions from components in the device that look like small bumps. There is no functional impact to Pixel 8 performance or durability.”

The circular bumps, when apparent, are consistent in being visible near the top edge of the OLED display. They look like small piercings pressing up through the display. In photos shared on 9to5Google‘s community thread, two bumps are shown on the left side of the front-facing camera with one on the right.

Currently, there are no distinctive reports confirming the bumps are negatively impacting performance. However, concern is justified as no one knows the longevity of a device that is impacted by this issue. Especially considering the original warranty is only in effect for 12 months after purchase.

As for what may cause the bumps, it’s speculated that the surface the display rests on may be uneven, causing the indents. Google’s Pixel 8 features a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass. It’s also theorized via teardowns that certain components could be pressing on the underside of the cover glass.