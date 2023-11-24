New on Crave: December 2023

Bell Media’s Crave has shared its list of new titles and movies coming to the streaming service for December 2023.

Highlights include all seasons of The O.C., which comes on the show’s 20th anniversary. Also coming is Power Book III: Raising Kanan from Starz. The movie premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse debuts on December 22 to kick off your holiday binging.

Right now Crave has a Black Friday promo offering its Premium annual plan for $119.90/year, Standard with Ads at $89.90/year and Basic with Ads at $59.90/year. Regular monthly pricing is at $19.99, $14.99 and $9.99, respectively.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Crave for December 2023 below:

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO’s MURDER IN BOSTON: ROOTS, RAMPAGE AND RECKONING , Episode 1 *Docuseries Premiere* (Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Episode 1 *Docuseries Premiere* (Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s GREAT PHOTO, LOVELY LIFE (Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET)

Movies

INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR (Dec. 1)

(Dec. 1) SLEEPLESS IN SEATLE (Dec. 1)

(Dec. 1) MUCH ADO ABOUT CHRISTMAS (Dec. 1)

(Dec. 1) CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE (Dec. 1)

(Dec. 1) A PARIS CHRISTMAS WALTZ (Dec. 1)

(Dec. 1) BOOKWORM (Dec. 4)

(Dec. 4) FORD VS. FERRARI (Dec. 8)

(Dec. 8) ABOUT MY FATHER (Dec. 8)

(Dec. 8) THE YOUNG ARSONISTS (Dec. 8)

(Dec. 8) SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (Dec. 8)

(Dec. 8) VENOM (Dec. 8)

(Dec. 8) Crave Original OÙ ES-TU CÉLINE? (Dec. 8)

Original (Dec. 8) KRAMPUS (Dec. 8)

(Dec. 8) ANGEL FALLS CHRISTMAS (Dec. 8)

(Dec. 8) ROYALLY WRAPPED FOR CHRISTMAS (Dec. 8)

(Dec. 8) MY CHRISTMAS HERO (Dec. 8)

(Dec. 8) A MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH (Dec. 9)

(Dec. 9) CHRISTMAS AT THE DRIVE-IN (Dec. 9)

(Dec. 9) SANTA GAMES (Dec. 11)

(Dec. 11) CELINE’S SILENCE (Dec. 11)

(Dec. 11) EDWARD SCISSORHANDS (Dec. 15)

(Dec. 15) GREEN LANTERN (Dec. 15)

(Dec. 15) GOOSE (Dec. 15)

(Dec. 15) RACETIME (Dec. 15)

(Dec. 15) CHRISMAS IS YOU (Dec. 15)

(Dec. 15) JINGLE BELL PRINCESS (Dec. 15)

(Dec. 15) CHRISTMAS ON WINDMILL WAY (Dec. 15)

(Dec. 15) WILDHOOD (Dec. 15)

(Dec. 15) A ROYAL CHRISTMAS ON ICE (Dec. 16)

(Dec. 16) CHRISTMAS AT THE AMISH BAKERY (Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. ET)

(Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. ET) CATERING CHRISTMAS (Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET)

(Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET) CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON (Dec. 22)

(Dec. 22) ONE YEAR OFF (Dec. 22)

(Dec. 22) SOMEWHERE IN QUEENS (Dec. 22)

(Dec. 22) SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (Dec. 22)

(Dec. 22) THE BLACKENING (Dec. 22)

(Dec. 22) THE WEAPON (Dec. 22)

(Dec. 22) SCORE: A HOCKEY MUSICAL (Dec. 22)

(Dec. 22) A CHRISTMAS STAR (Dec. 22)

(Dec. 22) A CHRISTMAS FOR THE AGES (Dec. 22)

(Dec. 22) THE JINGLEBELL JUBILLEE (Dec. 22)

(Dec. 22) MEET ME UNDER THE MISTLETOE (Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. ET)

(Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. ET) THE HOLIDAY PROPOSAL PLAN (Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET)

(Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET) THE CHRISTMAS INTERN (Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. ET)

(Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. ET) SWAN PRINCESS: A FAIRYTALE IS BORN (Dec. 24)

(Dec. 24) A ROYAL CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY (Dec. 24)

(Dec. 24) ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET (Dec. 25)

(Dec. 25) SERIOUSLY RED (Dec. 29)

(Dec. 29) SISU (Dec. 29)

(Dec. 29) GRAN TURISMO (Dec. 29)

(Dec. 29) WINDOW HORSES (Dec. 29)

(Dec. 29) NEW YEAR’S EVE (Dec. 31)

Crave – Complete Listings

Highlighted Programming

THE O.C. Season 1-4 (Dec. 1)

Season 1-4 (Dec. 1) THE KILLING KIND Season 1 (Dec. 1)

Season 1 (Dec. 1) CTV’s CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING Season 3 (Dec. 1)

Season 3 (Dec. 1) CTV’s THE TAKE BACK *Special Premiere* (Dec. 1)

*Special Premiere* (Dec. 1) PAW PATROL Seasons 4-5 (Dec. 2 at 6 a.m. ET)

Seasons 4-5 (Dec. 2 at 6 a.m. ET) ALVINNN!!! AND THE CHIPMUNKS Season 3 (Dec. 2 at 6 a.m. ET)

Season 3 (Dec. 2 at 6 a.m. ET) COMFORT FOOD WITH SPENCER WATTS Season 1 (Dec. 8)

Season 1 (Dec. 8) CTV’s MARY MAKES IT EASY Season 3A (Dec. 8)

Season 3A (Dec. 8) ALMOST PARADISE Season 2 (Dec. 8)

Season 2 (Dec. 8) SURREALESTATE Season 2 (Dec. 8)

Season 2 (Dec. 8) POLLY POCKET Season 3 (Dec. 9 at 6 a.m. ET)

Season 3 (Dec. 9 at 6 a.m. ET) THE ADVENTURES OF PADDINGTON Season 1 (Dec. 9 at 6 a.m. ET)

Season 1 (Dec. 9 at 6 a.m. ET) INSPECTOR GADGET Season 1 (Dec. 9 at 6 a.m. ET)

Season 1 (Dec. 9 at 6 a.m. ET) PARANORMAL REVENGE Season 1 (Dec. 15)

Season 1 (Dec. 15) REGINALD THE VAMPIRE Season 1 (Dec. 15)

Season 1 (Dec. 15) FIREMAN SAM Season 12 (Dec. 16 at 6 a.m. ET)

Season 12 (Dec. 16 at 6 a.m. ET) CANADA’S WALK OF FAME 25 TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION *Special Premeire* (Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. ET)

*Special Premeire* (Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. ET) VENENO 2: DRESSED IN BLUE Season 2, Episode 1 (Dec. 17)

Season 2, Episode 1 (Dec. 17) Viaplay’s BÖRJE – THE JOURNEY OF A LEGEND Season 1, Episode 1 & 2 (Dec. 20)

Season 1, Episode 1 & 2 (Dec. 20) ACTING GOOD Season 2 (Dec. 22)

Season 2 (Dec. 22) LISTING LARGE Season 1 (Dec. 22)

Season 1 (Dec. 22) FEAR THY NEIGHBOUR Season 9A (Dec. 22)

Season 9A (Dec. 22) Crave Original NESTING Season 1 (Dec. 22)

Original Season 1 (Dec. 22) JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION Season 6 (Dec. 22)

Season 6 (Dec. 22) RIDICULOUSNESS Season 35 (Dec. 22)

Season 35 (Dec. 22) TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER Season 1B (Dec. 22)

Season 1B (Dec. 22) MTV CRIBS Season 19 (Dec. 22)

Season 19 (Dec. 22) TEEN MOM OG Season 9 (Dec. 22)

Season 9 (Dec. 22) TEEN MOM 2 Season 11A (Dec. 22)

Season 11A (Dec. 22) GUS THE ITSY BITSY KNIGHT Season 1 (Dec. 23 at 6 a.m. ET)

Season 1 (Dec. 23 at 6 a.m. ET) Crave Original LETTERKENNY Season 12 (Dec. 25)

Original Season 12 (Dec. 25) SOMEBODY’S HIDING SOMETHING Season 1B (Dec. 29)

Season 1B (Dec. 29) TACOMA FD Season 4 (Dec. 29)

Season 4 (Dec. 29) STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE: BERRY IN THE BIG CITY Season 2 (Dec. 30 at 6 .m. ET)

STARZ Programming