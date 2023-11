Telus-owned Public Mobile had added more plans to the mix on Black Friday.

After ramping up its $34/month 5G plan from 20GB to 40GB to match rivals, it has now added a new 4G plan geared towards lighter users at $29 per month.

The new $29/month 4G LTE plan includes 10GB of data, along with unlimited Canada-wide calling and international messaging. The only other 4G plan from Public Mobile is its $34/30GB plan.

Check out the screenshot below–it’s listed under the 4G tab and not the ‘Black Friday’ tab:

This new $29/10GB plan might be a decent plan for lighter smartphone users such as students or seniors.

What other plan changes might we see as we head into the weekend? Stay tuned!