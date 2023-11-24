Public Mobile Debuts Black Friday $34/40GB 5G Plan

There you are, my precious. Telus-owned Public Mobile (as expected) has updated its $34 Black Friday plan to join sister company Koodo, plus Fido, Freedom Mobile and Virgin Plus in offering a $34/40GB plan.

However, Public Mobile has kept its $34/30GB 4G speed plan still. Instead, it has replaced its $34/20GB 5G plan to now have 40GB of total data, for a $34/40GB 5G plan.

The $34/40GB 5G 30-day plan from Public Mobile has speeds up to 250 Mbps and unlimited Canada-wide and international messaging. Only Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile offer their $34/40GB plans at 5G speeds.

Other Black Friday plans from Public Mobile right now on 30 days:

$40/50GB 5G

$50/60GB 5G

The regular $60/50GB 5G Canada-US plan with a 90-day subscription is still available.