TSN App for iPhone and iPad Gets Dark Mode

Bell Media’s TSN app for iPhone and iPad has gained a new update that will make it better to use at night.

The TSN app was updated to support dark mode recently.

“We are thrilled to introduce a new feature to enhance your app experience – Dark Mode!” said the TSN app update. “Now, you can easily navigate the TSN app, even in low-light environments, while reducing eye strain and conserving battery life on your device. This update also includes general performance enhancements and bug fixes.”

Apple introduced system-wide dark mode with iOS 13 in 2019. Dark mode for the TSN app comes four years later.

The TSN app allows subscribers to stream live sports and on-demand viewing, along with access to TSN+. Right now, a TSN has a Black Friday offer for its annual plans, saving viewers 40% off.