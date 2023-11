Bell’s Virgin Plus has joined Fido, Koodo and Freedom Mobile in ramping up their $34/month Black Friday plan.

The $34/30GB 4G plan has now become $34/40GB from Virgin Plus, as noted on the main page of its website.

The plan is for bring your own phone customers that are new activations only. The Virgin Plus website says the plan includes 4G LTE data speeds at up to 150 Mbps and only SD video streaming, to go with the usual unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging.

We’re still waiting for Telus-owned Public Mobile to update their $34/30GB to 40GB. Expect that to happen shortly because…umm…competition (right!?).