Koodo Launches $34/50GB Black Friday Plan

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

koodo 34 50gb

Telus-owned Koodo is again tweaking its $34 Black Friday plan and on Saturday morning has ramped up the data to 50GB.

Previously this $34 plan being offered by flanker brands was at $34/20GB. But then it increased to $34/40GB yesterday and now we’re seeing it at $34/50GB at 4G speeds. The plan offers unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging. Koodo makes you pick between premium voicemail and international messaging from included perks. It really should be just including international messaging as standard like everybody else.

Koodo eliminated its $40/50GB 4G plan with this new $34/50GB promo.

As it stands, the $55/70GB and $60/80GB 4G plans are still available. These prices are for outside Quebec of course.

As of writing, Fido and Virgin Plus, Public Mobile (Telus) and Freedom Mobile have yet to match 50GB of data for a $34 plan. Expect this all to change shortly. I’d hate to have signed up yesterday for $34/40GB and only to see this increase to 50GB on Saturday. Have fun waiting in line or dealing with a slow website, folks.

…developing, refresh for updates

