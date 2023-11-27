Rogers 5G TTC Ad Features Toronto Maple Leafs’ Nylander [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago

rogers 5g ttc

Since the introduction of 5G in the TTC, Rogers reports that its network has supported millions of TTC rides.

Last week, the company released a new ad showcasing its 5G network on the TTC, that featured William Nylander from the Toronto Maple Leafs, who the company is calling “Toronto’s most famous TTC rider.”

In the video, Nylander is seen utilizing Rogers’ 5G wireless service on the TTC to communicate with his family in Sweden. This video was released on Rogers’ social media channels and Nylander’s Instagram. The ad also aired during the Toronto Maple Leafs game on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday.

Check out the funny ad below:

YouTube video

The expansion of Rogers’ 5G network has been substantial, especially with its recent extension to all stations and the Vaughan tunnels. Since this expansion, Rogers customers have consumed over 45 terabytes of data in these new areas. This usage is equivalent to streaming approximately 6,500 Leafs games in less than a week, said Robert Caruso from Rogers Communications, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Rogers is now focusing on the next phase of the project, which involves extending 5G coverage to the remaining 75% of tunnels, further enhancing connectivity for its users.

Below is a behind-the-scenes picture of the ad, shared with iPhone in Canada by Rogers:

TTC Rogers toronto

