Rogers Turns on 5G at All TTC Subway Stations

Rogers has activated 5G service in all remaining Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway system stations, including the tunnel section of the Vaughan extension, now available to Rogers customers.

“We’re now transitioning to the next critical phase of the project, expanding 5G coverage to connect the remaining 36 kilometers of track,” said Ron McKenzie, Rogers Chief Technology and Information Officer.

Rogers launched its 5G network on the TTC subway in August and since then has seen usage of 411 terabytes of data by its customers. Popular spots like Bloor/Yonge, Queen’s Park, and Wellesley stations experienced the highest data usage. Data consumption in tunnels was notably high between St. George and St. Patrick stations.

The company acquired BAI Canada in April to roll out 5G networks in the TTC. Rogers says it has committed hundreds of millions of dollars to not only deploy 5G service but also enhance 911 accessibility in all 75 subway stations and tunnels.

Last month, Rogers opened the TTC wireless network to all carriers include Telus and Bell, as mandated by the federal government.

Rogers is offering TTC riders five free rides until December 31, for those using tap to pay with one of the company’s credit cards.