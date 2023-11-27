Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’ Streams in Canada This December

John Quintet
27 seconds ago

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ has announced the film will hit streaming services in Canada and the U.S. in December, marking the first two countries to see the latter stream online.

The ‘Extended Version’ that will hit streaming in Canada for rent on December 13 will include three song performances not seen in theatres.

You will be able to rent Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ on December 13 in Canada on the following streaming services:

Taylor Swift will have ‘The Eras Tour’ concerts in Vancouver and Toronto in 2024, sponsored by Rogers.

