Tesla Cybertruck ‘Beast Mode’ and More Leaks Ahead of Event

John Quintet
2 hours ago

Cybertruck beast mode

Tesla is set to hold it first ever Cybertruck delivery event on Thursday, set to take place from its massive Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where the electric truck will be produced (the Model Y is also made there).

Just days before the special event, set to kick off at 12pm PT/3pm ET, Tesla’s latest iOS app update has seemingly leaked some new visuals and accessories beforehand.

Details shared by the Tesla App Updates (iOS) account on X and also OlympusDev reveal some visuals that have not been seen before, reports Tesla North.

Here are the list of features that were found inside the Tesla iOS app code:

  • Beast Mode (previously confirmed by Elon Musk); it looks to be similar to Plaid or Ludicrous?
  • Cybertruck Base Camp tent attachment and tent mattress
  • 18 and 20-inch base wheels to go with new Premium wheels
  • Light bar will be an optional accessory
  • Power tailgate integration into Apple’s Shortcuts iOS app

Here are the visuals of the Cybertruck wheels. The base wheels at 18-inches will just look weird on such a big truck:

Cybertruck standard wheels

Here are the Premium wheels covered with a cap:

Cybertruck premium wheels

Check out the animation of Cybertruck ‘Beast Mode’ below:

Here are pictures of the new camping accessories:

Basecamp tent

Basecamp tent 2

Cybertruck camp tent 2

Cybertruck camp tent

We’ve seen the Tesla Cybertruck hit a showroom in Canada, at the Langley location in B.C. The store saw people line up to see the Cybertruck, reminiscent of people lining up to see the iPhone.

