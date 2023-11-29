AirPods 3 Sale Hits Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

If you’re still trying to get some ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Amazon.ca has Apple’s AirPods 3 still at $189.99 with Lightning Case, which is the lowest price ever for the earbuds on the site.

Amazon dropped the price to $189.99 on Saturday and it still remains. The previous low for AirPods 3 that we’ve seen was back in August, when Costco had them for $187. Costco has the MagSafe version of AirPods 3 for $197.99 right now. Do you need MagSafe? It’s not a deal breaker as Lightning charges faster. MagSafe is just convenience if you like wireless charging.

AirPods 3 are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring seamless pairing with Apple devices. They feature spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and adaptive EQ, providing an immersive sound experience. The audio quality is enhanced by a custom high-excursion Apple driver and a high-dynamic-range amplifier.

The earbuds boast a significant battery life, offering up to 30 hours of listening time with the Charging Case. They include touch controls for easy navigation and support Siri for voice commands.

Designed for durability, the AirPods 3 are sweat- and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. The earbuds come with advanced features like dual beamforming microphones, an inward-facing microphone, a skin-detect sensor, motion and speech-detecting accelerometers, and a force sensor, all contributing to a smart and personalized user experience.

Click here to jump on AirPods 3 while they are still on sale on Amazon.ca. AirPods 2 are also on sale for $139 as well.