AirPods 3 Sale Hits Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

IIC Deals
6 seconds ago

If you’re still trying to get some ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Amazon.ca has Apple’s AirPods 3 still at $189.99 with Lightning Case, which is the lowest price ever for the earbuds on the site.

Amazon dropped the price to $189.99 on Saturday and it still remains. The previous low for AirPods 3 that we’ve seen was back in August, when Costco had them for $187. Costco has the MagSafe version of AirPods 3 for $197.99 right now. Do you need MagSafe? It’s not a deal breaker as Lightning charges faster. MagSafe is just convenience if you like wireless charging.

AirPods 3 are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring seamless pairing with Apple devices. They feature spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and adaptive EQ, providing an immersive sound experience. The audio quality is enhanced by a custom high-excursion Apple driver and a high-dynamic-range amplifier.

The earbuds boast a significant battery life, offering up to 30 hours of listening time with the Charging Case. They include touch controls for easy navigation and support Siri for voice commands.

Designed for durability, the AirPods 3 are sweat- and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. The earbuds come with advanced features like dual beamforming microphones, an inward-facing microphone, a skin-detect sensor, motion and speech-detecting accelerometers, and a force sensor, all contributing to a smart and personalized user experience.

Click here to jump on AirPods 3 while they are still on sale on Amazon.ca. AirPods 2 are also on sale for $139 as well.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Hits New All-Time Low of $99

If you missed out on Sport Chek’s Apple AirTag sale yesterday, you still have another chance and at an even better deal. Costco online has Apple’s AirTag 4-pack on sale at $99.99, which works out to $25 each. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for an AirTag, especially when a single AirTag is selling on...
IIC Deals
1 day ago

Apple AirTag Cyber Monday Deal: 20% Off, Lowest Price Ever

Sport Chek is currently offering an unbeatable deal on Apple's AirTag 4-Pack, now available for just $103.98, marking a 20% discount from its regular price. This deal represents the lowest price we've seen for a 4-pack of AirTags, which works out to $26 each. Amazon is selling a single AirTag for $35 each and the...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Last Chance: Apple Cyber Monday Deals in Canada Now Live

Apple's Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event has reached its final day, offering up to $280 in gift cards on select purchases. This is the best time to buy a new Apple product and get a little bonus back, at a time when everything has increased in price. Here are the gift card bonuses...
IIC Deals
2 days ago